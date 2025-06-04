The Dodgers designated Robinson for assignment Tuesday.
Just three days after being claimed off waivers from the Angels, Robinson will find himself on the waiver wire once again as the roster casualty necessary to clear 40-man space for Jose Urena. Robinson, 30, is slashing .272/.315/.388 through 112 plate appearances in Triple-A but owns just a .364 OPS in his MLB career.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chuckie Robinson: Claimed off waivers by Dodgers•
-
Angels' Chuckie Robinson: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Chuckie Robinson: Moved to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Chuckie Robinson: Traded to Halos•
-
White Sox's Chuckie Robinson: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
White Sox's Chuckie Robinson: First start since 2022•