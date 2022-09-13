Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in Monday's 6-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

After falling into an 0-for-22 rut at the plate over a stretch of eight games, Bellinger has now turned in back-to-back two-hit performances to lift his average back up to .203. The lefty-hitting Bellinger is still expected to give way to either Trayce Thompson or Chris Taylor in center field when the Dodgers oppose left-handed pitchers, but Bellinger's spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching should be fairly secure for now.