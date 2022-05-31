Manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers that Bellinger is day-to-day with a left adductor strain, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Dodgers had previously labeled Bellinger's injury as left leg tightness, but the skipper provided more clarity on the nature of the issue that kept him out of the lineup Sunday and Monday. Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Roberts noted that Bellinger's adductor initially flared up while he taking swings in the batting cage Sunday, and the 26-year-old didn't feel any better while warming up Monday. If Bellinger fails to demonstrate much improvement in the next day or two, he could be a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list.