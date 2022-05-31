site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with leg injury
By
RotoWire Staff
Bellinger was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Pirates due to left leg tightness.
It's unclear as to when Bellinger suffered the injury, but he will be considered day-to-day until more information on his status moving forward is released by the team.
