Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Enters Saturday's lineup
Bellinger will hit seventh and play center field Saturday against the Rockies.
Bellinger was originally out of the lineup with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the mound. However, the Dodgers scratched Chris Taylor due to neck stiffness, so Bellinger will now take the field Saturday.
