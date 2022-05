Bellinger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Washington.

Bellinger will head to the bench for only the second time all season while manager Dave Roberts clears a spot in the lineup for Edwin Rios, who is serving as the Dodgers' designated hitter for the third consecutive contest. After going 1-for-4 with a double, stolen base, a walk, a run and an RBI in Monday's 10-1 win, Bellinger is sitting on a season-long five-game hitting streak.