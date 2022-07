Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Trayce Thompson will pick up a start in center field in place of the lefty-hitting Bellinger, who typically plays on a full-time basis but finds himself on the bench against a lefty (MacKenzie Gore) nonetheless. Manager Dave Roberts is most likely just extending Bellinger a breather after the 26-year-old started each of the past four days.