Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk Wednesday against the Twins.
Bellinger collected his first two extra-base hits of the season, knocking a double in the third frame followed by a solo home run five innings later. Though Bellinger has struck out at least once in four consecutive contests, he's also reached base in three straight starts. It has been an inconsistent beginning to the campaign for Bellinger, but he remains an everyday player in the potent Dodgers lineup and has shown flashes of being a strong fantasy contributor across the last few games.
