Bellinger will sit Saturday against San Diego.
Bellinger finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. He hasn't come close to a true bounceback season, hitting .197/.259/.378 on the year, and his last hit came back on Aug. 29. An increase in off days down the stretch would hardly be a surprise, especially with Saturday's center fielder Trayce Thompson hitting .263/.356/.515 in 63 games.
