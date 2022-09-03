Bellinger isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger has gone 0-for-11 with five strikeouts over his last three games and will head to the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Chris Taylor is starting in center field and batting sixth.
