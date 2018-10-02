Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in Game 163

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's victory over Colorado.

Bellinger handed the Dodgers a two-run lead in the fourth inning with his 25th homer of the year. He'll finish the regular season with a .260/.343/.470 batting line along with 76 RBI and 14 stolen bases over 162 games. Following Monday's victory to clinch the division, Los Angeles is scheduled to face off with Atlanta on Thursday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

