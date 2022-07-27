Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.

Bellinger's solo shot to right field in the fifth inning tied the game 1-1, and it was his second long ball in six games since returning from the All-Star break. The center fielder has only one other hit across 22 at-bats during that span, dropping his season batting average to .205. Since hitting .305 in his MVP 2019 campaign, Bellinger has recorded a .199 batting average over 855 at-bats in the subsequent three seasons.