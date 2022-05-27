Bellinger went 3-for-6 with a double, a run and three RBI in Thursday's 14-1 rout of the Diamondbacks.

Bellinger hadn't started either of the Dodgers' previous two games due to an illness, but he didn't appear to have any lingering effects in his return. The outfielder doubled in a run in the sixth inning and plated two more runs with a single in the ninth. Bellinger has three multi-hit performances across his past seven games and is slashing .370/.414/.481 with three doubles, four RBI and three stolen bases over that span.