Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bellinger isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Bellinger started the last five games and went 5-for-18 with a double, four runs, three RBI and two stolen bases. He'll get a breather while Trayce Thompson starts in center field and bats seventh.
