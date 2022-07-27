site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-cody-bellinger-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bellinger isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Washington, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Bellinger is getting a day off after he hit .154 with two homers, five RBI and four runs over the last seven games. Trayce Thompson is starting in center field and batting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read