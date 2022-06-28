Bellinger is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Chris Taylor starts in center field with Gavin Lux getting the start in left field. Bellinger is hitting .193/.234/.352 with four home runs, three steals, 28 strikeouts and five walks in 88 at-bats this month.
