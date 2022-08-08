Bellinger went 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Padres.

Bellinger homered in the third and seventh innings to account for half of the Dodgers' offense. These were his first long balls in 10 games. The 27-year-old slugger lifted his slash line back up to .212/.270/.404 with 15 homers, 46 RBI, 53 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 19 doubles and three triples through 100 contests. He continues to hold down a starting job in center field, though he hasn't hit higher than eighth in the order since July 13.