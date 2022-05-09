Bellinger went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 7-1 victory versus the Cubs.
All three of Bellinger's hits in the game were singles, which was a theme for the team as a whole in the win, as Los Angeles collectively produced only one extra-base hit among its 10 knocks. The outfielder produced a run in the fourth inning when he legged out a grounder to second base. This was Bellinger's eighth multi-hit effort of the campaign and his first three-hit performance since the fifth game of the NLCS last season, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.