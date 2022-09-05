Bellinger went 0-for-1 with three walks, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 9-4 win against the Padres on Sunday.

Bellinger has had a rough time at the plate of late, going 0-for-12 with six strikeouts over his past five games. However, he found a way to contribute without notching a hit Sunday, taking a season-high three walks, including one with the bases loaded that gave Los Angeles its first lead. Bellinger's power-speed skill set -- he has 17 homers and 12 thefts on the campaign -- has allowed him to maintain some fantasy value despite an ugly .202/.263/.387 slash line and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate. His overall poor hitting this season has resulted in placement in the No. 9 slot in the batting order in three of his past six starts.