Bellinger went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cubs.
Bellinger reached on a fielder's choice and stole second in the ninth inning. This was his second steal in the last three games, and he's now 11-for-12 in stolen base attempts this season. He's still been a spotty hitter in July, going 5-for-26 (.192) in his last eight contests. The outfielder is slashing .208/.265/.387 with 11 home runs, 31 RBI, 39 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples through 309 plate appearances.