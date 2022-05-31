Bellinger (hip) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger sat out Monday's contest with a left adductor strain and will remain on the bench for the second straight game. According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, the 26-year-old is shagging fly balls in the outfield prior to Tuesday's game with no apparent issues, which indicates he could be available off the bench. Chris Taylor will shift to center field in his place while Kevin Pillar starts in left.