Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Trayce Thompson will pick up the start in center field in place of the lefty-hitting Bellinger, whose absence from the lineup coincides with the Cubs bringing a southpaw (Drew Smyly) to the hill. Bellinger started in each of the Dodgers' last six games and went 5-for-22 with a double, five runs and two stolen bases.