Bellinger will be on the bench Monday against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger started 33 straight games in center field to open the season, and while he's performed better than he did in his disastrous 2021 campaign, his .202/.261/.419 remains below expectations. He's combined a career-high 32.8 percent strikeout rate with a career-low 6.7 percent walk rate. Chris Taylor will slide to center field Monday, with Gavin Lux starting in left.