Bellinger is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bellinger has a .586 OPS through 13 games in July and will take a seat Friday with lefty Patrick Sandoval pitching for the Halos. It's the second consecutive instance the outfielder will come off the bench against a left-handed starting pitcher. Trayce Thompson will man center field for the Dodgers.