Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals since he's not feeling well, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It's only the second time on the bench for Bellinger this season, and this time in comes in the midst of a five-game hit streak during which he's gone 7-for-19 with two doubles, an RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. Bellinger should be considered day-to-day while battling the ailment.