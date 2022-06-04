Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a 6-1 win against the Mets on Friday.

Bellinger got the Dodgers' offense going in the second inning, plating the game's initial runs with a two-run shot to right field. The outfielder had been slumping entering the contest, going 1-for-13 with four strikeouts in his previous five contests. Bellinger is slashing .215/.286/.407 with six homers, 20 RBI, 22 runs, six stolen bases and six doubles on the campaign.