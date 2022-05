Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two strikeouts in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Bellinger logged just nine stolen bases over the last two seasons, but he's swiped five bags in 39 games to begin the 2022 campaign. The 26-year-old is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak in which he's gone 6-for-15 with a double, two runs, two stolen bases, a walk and four strikeouts.