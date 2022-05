Bellinger (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger will remain on the bench for the second day in a row after he was scratched ahead of Tuesday's 9-4 win with a non-COVID-19-related illness. With Mookie Betts also sitting out Wednesday in what amounts to a routine maintenance day, the Dodgers will deploy a starting outfield of Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Hanser Alberto.