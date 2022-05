Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-1 win over the Nationals.

The 26-year-old did a little bit of everything in the rout, and Bellinger extended his current hit streak to a modest five games. He's also stolen three bases during that stretch, doubling his total on the season, but he's still slashing a ragged .216/.288/.412 through 40 games with a 31.9 percent strikeout rate.