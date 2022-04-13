Bellinger went 0-for-3 with two walks, a run and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

The bad news is that Bellinger was unable to put the ball in play Tuesday, as he racked up three strikeouts in the victory. On the positive side, he drew two walks and swiped his first two bags of the campaign in the fifth inning, helping to manufacture the Dodgers' first run. Bellinger is still hitting just .143 on the season, but he's reached based five times (three walks, two singles) in his past two games, so there's reason for his fantasy managers to hope that he's on the the verge of a turnaround.