Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger recently returned from a bout with a non-COVID-19-related illness, so the Dodgers are likely just giving him some extra rest after he started each of the last three games. The recently promoted Kevin Pillar will enter the lineup in left field in place of Bellinger in what marks Pillar's Dodgers debut.