Bellinger went 3-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 victory against Colorado.

Bellinger committed an error in the sixth inning that allowed Colorado's only run to score, but the outfielder made up for that miscue with a big offensive performance. He racked up three of the Dodgers' nine hits and scored both of the team's runs, including the walk-off run after leading off the ninth inning with a single. Bellinger also swiped his 10th bag of the campaign in the fifth inning, giving him double-digit thefts for the first time since his MVP 2019 campaign. His .213/.272/.397 season slash line isn't particularly exciting, but Bellinger is one of only 12 major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and 10 steals so far in 2022.