Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBi, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Giants.

Bellinger delivered an RBI single, a steal and a run in the fourth inning. He got aboard again on a ninth-inning walk and added another steal. The two thefts Friday put Bellinger at 14 for the year, one shy of his career high from his MVP season in 2019. The 27-year-old outfielder has hit safely in just three of 11 games in September. He's at a .200/.263/.377 slash line with 17 home runs, 58 RBI and 65 runs scored through 127 games this year.