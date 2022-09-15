Kimbrel (4-6) took the loss and blew a save in an extra-inning affair against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

After the Dodgers scored a run in the top of the 10th frame, Kimbrel was called upon to close the door. He walked the first batter he faced but retired the next two hitters before giving up a walkoff three-run home run to Sergio Alcantara. Kimbrel had been pitching well coming into Wednesday, allowing no earned runs and only one hit over his previous nine outings, though only two of those were save situations. Los Angeles has already clinched the NL West and holds the best record in the majors, but Kimbrel's inconsistency is cause for concern as the team heads toward the postseason. The veteran has posted a 4.03 ERA and 1.36 WHIP while taking six losses and blowing five saves through 54 appearances on the campaign.