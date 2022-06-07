The Dodgers placed Kimbrel on the paternity list Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Phil Bickford was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Kimbrel's spot in the bullpen, but Daniel Hudson likely represents the top option for saves out of the Dodgers bullpen while the veteran closer is away from the team. According to MLB rules, players placed on the paternity list have to miss at least 1-to-3 games, so Kimbrel could sit out the Dodgers' entire three-game series with the White Sox that begins Tuesday.