Mann was reassigned Thursday to the minor-league side of Dodgers camp, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Mann got a lot of run in the Cactus League this spring and showed pretty well with a .775 OPS over 18 games, but he was never considered a likely candidate for the Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old will presumably return to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the 2023 campaign. He posted an .826 OPS with five home runs in 44 games at OKC to close out the 2022 campaign.