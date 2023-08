Mann was traded from the Dodgers to the Royals on Aug. 1 along with Derlin Figueroa in exchange for Ryan Yarbrough.

Mann was the epitome of a spare part for the Dodgers, as he doesn't project to add much value with the glove or hit enough to get significant playing time on a first-division team. He has seen time at third base, first base, second base and left field while batting .304/.401/.535 with 15 home runs and 104 strikeouts in 407 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.