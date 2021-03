Manager David Roberts stated Monday night that May will serve as the fifth starter for the Dodgers to open the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

May managed to beat out David Price (illness) and Tony Gonsolin for the first starting spot after a strong showing in spring training. The right-hander posted a 2.63 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 13.2 innings.