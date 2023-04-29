May (3-1) picked up the win against St. Louis on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

May gave up just three hits in the contest, two of which were doubles off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt. However, the right-handed hurler threw just 67 of 104 pitches for a strike and tied a season high with four free passes. Control has been an issue for May in the early going this year, as he has posted a 10.3 percent walk rate through his first six starts. His 16.9 percent strikeout rate isn't promising either, but May has recorded a solid 3.15 ERA and 0.99 WHIP by holding opposing batters to just 20 hits -- including only one home run -- over 34.1 innings.