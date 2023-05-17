May left Wednesday's start against the Twins after one inning, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
May threw 16 pitches before leaving, with Dylan Covey taking over in the second inning. May should be considered day-to-day until an update from the Dodgers is given as to why the right-hander exited.
