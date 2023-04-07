May (1-0) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

May kept the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard for five frames before a walk and a double gave Arizona a run with no outs in the sixth. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to stick with the right-handed hurler, who bounced back to retire the next three batters and preserve the quality start. May missed most of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he has pitched well and without limitations so far in 2023, allowing just one run while posting a 9:3 K:BB over 13 innings across his first two starts.