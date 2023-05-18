The Dodgers placed May on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right flexor pronator strain.

May suffered the forearm strain in the first inning of his start Wednesday against the Twins and is expected to miss at least a full month. He's going to try platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment in an effort to avoid surgery and expedite the healing process. Gavin Stone seems like the best bet to fill May's spot in the Dodgers' rotation, though Michael Grove (groin) could eventually be an option.