May (2-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings during a 9-4 victory over the Cubs. He struck out six.

May allowed a leadoff single to Nico Hoerner and walked the next two batters, but he got out of the first inning surrendering just one run on an RBI groundout by Seiya Suzuki. The right-hander got tagged for another run in the fourth when Eric Hosmer ripped an RBI double and was pulled in the sixth with a runner on first and one out. May has failed to get through the sixth inning in three straight starts, allowing multiple runs in each of those contests after giving up just one run over his first two outings (13 innings). His six strikeouts were a season high, and he owns a modest 19:10 K:BB through 29.1 innings.