May didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out four.

The big right-hander generated plenty of weak contact among his 84 pitches (56 strikes) and was in line for the win before Alex Vesia served up a two-run homer to Kyle Lewis in the eighth inning. May's top priority in 2023 is just to stay on the mound after throwing only 74 innings over the last two years across all levels, but if the 25-year-old can avoid the injured list he has the stuff to put together a breakout campaign. May's next turn in the rotation figures to be a road rematch with the Diamondbacks on Thursday.