May allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out one batter over 5.2 innings against the Mets on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

May issued four walks in his previous start, so it was a positive that he didn't give up any free passes Monday. That was one of the only positive takeaways for the right-hander, who surrendered a season-worst five runs and recorded a season-low one strikeout. Most of the damage against May came in the fourth inning, when the Mets put up three runs on three singles and a hit batsman. May still holds a solid 3.00 ERA on the campaign, and he'll look to get back on track his next time out, which is lined up to be in Chicago this weekend.