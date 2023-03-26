May completed 5.2 innings in a Cactus League start against Kansas City on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

May's outing was the longest by a Dodgers pitcher this spring and puts him in line to handle a nearly full workload once the regular season begins. The right-hander was tagged by Bobby Witt Jr. for a three-run homer in the third inning but otherwise allowed just one run. May is scheduled to start Los Angeles' second game of the season Friday at home against Arizona.