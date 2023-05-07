May (4-1) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Padres.

May was bumped back in the rotation, and it appears the extra time served him well. This was his best start since his season debut, and he was able to earn his third win in a row. The right-hander has a 2.68 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB over 40.1 innings through seven outings. He'll look to keep it up in his next start, tentatively scheduled for a rematch with San Diego next week, this time in Los Angeles.