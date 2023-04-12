May dropped to 1-1 after giving up two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Giants.

After opening the season with two straight quality starts, May couldn't meet the six-inning threshold after his struggles to find the strike zone pushed up his pitch count. He began the game with back-to-back free passes, with both LaMonte Wade and Michael Conforto coming around to score on Joc Pederson's one-out double. May tightened things up thereafter and ended the start on a positive note by retiring four of the five batters he faced while inducing a double play along the way, but he took the loss after opposing starter Alex Wood and five Giants relievers kept the Dodgers bats quiet for the night.