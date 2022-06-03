Leonard has a .264/.366/.460 line with seven homers, one steal and a 20:36 BB:K over 47 games for High-A Great Lakes this season.

He slugged 22 homers and stole nine bags in the minors last year, but Leonard's power and speed production have both fallen off noticeably so far this season. Even so, the 21-year-old has been solid at the plate while seeing time at three infield positions (second, third and short) as well as center field. He seems to have a classic utility profile, though there's still room for skill growth here.