Phillips signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Phillips was simply dominant in 2022, recording a minuscule 1.14 ERA and 0.76 WHIP through 63 innings out of the bullpen. Though recreating those numbers will be almost impossible for the 28-year-old righty, Phillips will certainly see plenty of action in high-leverage situations next season.